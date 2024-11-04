Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $515.64. 460,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.66 and a one year high of $540.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.