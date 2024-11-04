Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.76. 1,229,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average of $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

