Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,198 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,805.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,780.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,768.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.