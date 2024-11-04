Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 10,852 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11,108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $117.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

