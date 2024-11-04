Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

