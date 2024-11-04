Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 299.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of MiMedx Group worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MDXG opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

