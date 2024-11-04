Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,942 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTB stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

