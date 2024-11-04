Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 13th

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HNVR opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.