Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 245.66% and a net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

