Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after buying an additional 909,558 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $57,900,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

