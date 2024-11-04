Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 93 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $508.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $378.48 and a 12-month high of $527.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

