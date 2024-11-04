Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9,387.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 821,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after buying an additional 812,839 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

