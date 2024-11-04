Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

