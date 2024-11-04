Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 66.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.4 %

Kirby stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,985 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

