Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,159,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PNW opened at $85.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

