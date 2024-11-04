Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $63,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in OPKO Health by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 336,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,020. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.