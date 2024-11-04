Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,501 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $8.08.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.29.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
