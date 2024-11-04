Gravity One Day Volume Hits $9.44 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $219.48 million and $9.44 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,905,360,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02856475 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,251,885.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

