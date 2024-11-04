Gravity (G) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $216.13 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $216.13 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gravity

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,155,720,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02782146 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,391,436.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

