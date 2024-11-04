Grab (GRAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Grab has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.07 on Monday. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.81.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

