Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $408,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,726 shares of company stock worth $10,712,638. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.1 %

GSHD stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $111.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.