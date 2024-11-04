Gode Chain Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $5,744.49 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

