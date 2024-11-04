Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE GSL opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
