Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Glatfelter Stock Down 3.9 %

GLT stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,655,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,357.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Glatfelter by 230.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glatfelter by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

