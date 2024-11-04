Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 927 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $175.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.