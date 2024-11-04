Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 184,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $94.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

