Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 93,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,617,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $442.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.