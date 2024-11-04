Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 238.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.