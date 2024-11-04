Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

