Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 2,414 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 556,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

