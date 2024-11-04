Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

