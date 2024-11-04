Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 3,230 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $20.93.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.