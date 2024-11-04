Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 3,861 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 175.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $131.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.49 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $141.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

