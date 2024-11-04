Generac Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Generac Holdings Inc., a leading provider of backup power generation products, revealed its financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on October 31, 2024, announcing these results.

In the press release, Generac shared key financial metrics such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, and Core Sales. These metrics, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), were presented to help assess the company’s performance consistently across reporting periods by excluding items deemed inconsequential to core operating performance.

The company’s management employs these non-GAAP financial measures primarily for planning purposes, evaluating business strategies, communicating performance to stakeholders, assessing acquisitions, and comparing sales performance across periods. Adjusted EBITDA particularly serves as a benchmark for determining executive compensation bonuses under Generac’s management incentive plans.

Generac believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures, in conjunction with U.S. GAAP results and reconciliations, provides a comprehensive view of its operations and the factors influencing its business, aiding analysts, investors, and other interested parties in evaluating the company’s performance.

These non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, and Core Sales are considered valuable by investors globally for evaluating operating performance irrespective of varying financing and accounting methods between companies and assessing performance trends over time.

Included in the financial report is Exhibit 99.1, the press release dated October 31, 2024, and Exhibit 104, the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded in the inline XBRL document.

This brief highlights Generac Holdings Inc.’s dedication to transparency by providing investors with comprehensive financial information to facilitate informed decision-making and enhance understanding of the company’s financial performance.

Generac Holdings Inc. executives, led by Raj Kanuru, EVP, General Counsel & Secretary, signed off on the report as per Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements on October 31, 2024.

