Garrison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,232,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.49.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,383,077 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,902. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $233.81 and a one year high of $384.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

