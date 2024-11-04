Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 468,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

