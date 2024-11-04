Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

