Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,390,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,076,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,783,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $709,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $82.67. 1,246,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,771,777. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $664.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

