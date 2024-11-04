GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $25.49. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 834 shares.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

