GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Position Trimmed by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 487,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 313,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 246,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,067. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

