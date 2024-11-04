Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.825-0.825 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion.
Fujitsu Trading Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $17.84. 158,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.90. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.01.
About Fujitsu
