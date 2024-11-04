Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.825-0.825 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion.

Fujitsu Price Performance

FJTSY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.90. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.