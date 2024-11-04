Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.825-0.825 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion.
Fujitsu Price Performance
FJTSY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.90. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.01.
