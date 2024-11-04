FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.24% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $52,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BUFR opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.