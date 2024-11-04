Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.81. 369,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.50. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.