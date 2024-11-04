FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOXA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

