Forum Financial Management LP Sells 76 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.05 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.00.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.