Forum Financial Management LP Has $488.62 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 4.75% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $488,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

