Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 174,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 363,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 5,161,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,565,000 after buying an additional 412,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA opened at $50.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.