Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

