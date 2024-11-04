Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.47% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $50,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,020,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.41 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

